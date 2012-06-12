JOHANNESBURG, JUNE 12 - South African investment group Mvelaphanda Group MVGJ.J (Mvela) bid 1.13 billion rand ($134.11 million) for shares it does not already own in domestic media firm Avusa Ltd AVUJ.J, the two companies said on Tuesday.

Under the cash and share offer deal, Mvela would buy the rest of the company through its unit Richtrau, which it plans to spin-off and separately float on Johannesburg bourse.

Mvela, Avusa's top shareholder with about a 21 percent holding, tabled a 24 rand per share offer and an option to exchange 1.48 Richtrau shares for each one held in Avusa.

Shares in the owner of the Sunday Times, Nu-Metro and Exclusive Books jumped 4.88 percent to 21.50 rand by 1017 GMT, albeit well below the offered price.

The bid, which values Avusa at about 3 billion rand, is about a 17 percent premium on the previous day's closing price of Avusa.

Mvela said Avusa shareholders with 65 percent of the firm have agreed to vote in favor of the deal and 57 percent of its own shareholders also support the transaction.

(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)