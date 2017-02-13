Tom Ford arrives for the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Despite the chilly winter, guests at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards appeared to ditch traditional gowns for some fun and flirty looks, with metallics, sequins and embellished dresses dominating the red carpet.

"There weren't that many classic ball gowns which often do come with the BAFTAS, because it is the creme de la creme," said Marie-Claire UK deputy digital editor Holly Rains.

Nicole Kidman, Emma Stone, Penelope Cruz, Michelle Williams and Sophie Turner lit up the red carpet with their sparkling outfits in metallic shades, with plunging necklines accentuating the sheen.

Stone, who took the best actress award home for her turn as an aspiring actress in the musical movie "La La Land", wore a Chanel off-runway couture embellished silver outfit with matching cigarette pants and pointy heels.

Cruz chose a Grecian-inspired gown, and supporting actress nominee Williams shimmered in a knee-length, Swinging Sixties style dress.

Other actresses, including Amy Adams and Thandie Newton, opted for more classic silhouettes in darker colors, while Hollywood stalwart Meryl Streep defied the trend by turning up in a black blazer and trousers.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, breezed past the waiting photographers as she and Prince William arrived at the awards. She was dressed in a black off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown adorned with white flowers on green stems, paired with a loose updo and glistening earrings.

In the men's department, a few actors played around with the standard monochromatic tuxedo. British actors Eddie Redmayne and Andrew Garfield donned white jackets, and fashion designer and director Tom Ford wore a wine-colored velvet jacket.

(Reporting by Reuters Television, Writing by Sara Hemrajani; Editing by Michael Perry)