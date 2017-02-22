Whitney Houston was never ready for fame, says new documentary
LONDON Before the millions of record sales, hundreds of awards and international acclaim, Whitney Houston was simply "Nippy from Newark", a naive young girl, ill prepared for fame.
LONDON The 2017 British Record Industry Trust (BRIT) Awards were held in London on Wednesday night.
Following is a list of the winners at the ceremony:
MASTERCARD BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR
David Bowie, "Blackstar"
BRITISH SINGLE
Little Mix, "Shout Out To My Ex"
BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST
David Bowie
BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
Emeli Sande
BRITISH GROUP
The 1975
BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT
Rag'n'Bone Man
BRITS GLOBAL SUCCESS AWARD
Adele
BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR
One Direction
CRITICS' CHOICE
Rag'n'Bone Man
INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
Beyonce
INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST
Drake
INTERNATIONAL GROUP
A Tribe Called Quest
(Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian)
LONDON Singer Adele was among people who gathered on Wednesday night close to a London tower block that was destroyed in a catastrophic fire, according to posts on social media.
SHANGHAI Walt Disney celebrates the first anniversary of its $5.5 billion theme park in Shanghai on Friday, a key plank of the entertainment giant's push into the world's second-largest economy through everything from English schools to films.