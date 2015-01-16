Julianne Moore accepts the award for best actress for her role in 'Still Alice' during the 20th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Michael Keaton accepts the award for best actor for his role in 'Birdman' as presenter Amy Adams (L) listens during the 20th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director Richard Linklater accepts the award for best picture for 'Boyhood' during the 20th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(L-R) Actor Ethan Hawke with the Best Picture award, director Richard Linklater, actor Ellar Coltrane with the Best Young Actor/Actress award and actress Patricia Arquette with the Best Supporting Actress award for the film 'Boyhood' pose for photos during the 20th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

LOS ANGELES "Boyhood," Michael Keaton and Julianne Moore were among the top winners at the 20th annual Critics Choice Movie Awards on Thursday, winning best picture and director, actor and actress.

"Boyhood," which earlier in the day received six Oscar nominations including best picture, was named the year's best film by the more-than 250 members of the Broadcast Film Critics Association, the largest U.S. and Canadian film critics' group.

The critics honored "Boyhood" director Richard Linklater, who in a virtually unprecedented move made the film over 12 years with the same actors, and awarded Patricia Arquette the best supporting actress prize.

The critics twice awarded Michael Keaton for his acclaimed performance in "Birdman," in which he plays a fading action film actor trying to make a go of it on Broadway, with both its best actor in a comedy and best actor awards. The film also won for best ensemble among a total of seven awards.

"I'll take anything, to be honest with you," quipped Keaton, who has already won many awards, including the Golden Globe, and is considered a favorite for the best actor Oscar when Hollywood's top honors are handed out on Feb. 22.

Moore, another Oscar nominee and favorite to win, won best actress for "Still Alice," in which she plays a professor with Alzheimer's disease.

"The Grand Budapest Hotel" was named best comedy film, also winning for art direction and costume design, while best comedy actress went to Jenny Slate for "Obvious Child."

Supporting actor Oscar nominee J.K. Simmons won the critics award for his turn as a hard-driving music teacher in "Whiplash," while Ellar Coltrane was named best young actor or actress for "Boyhood."

"A year ago I really didn't think anyone was going to care about this movie," he said.

Best action film went to the box office hit "Guardians of the Galaxy," while Bradley Cooper won best actor in an action film for the true-life war film, "American Sniper." Emily Blunt won best actress in an action movie for "Edge of Tomorrow."

The award for best animated film was won by "The Lego Movie," which was snubbed in the Oscar nominations.

Screenplay awards went to "Gone Girl" and "Birdman." Best foreign language film was "Force Majeure," while "Life Itself" won the best documentary prize.

Among honorary awards, Kevin Costner received a lifetime achievement award, Jessica Chastain was presented with the group's first MVP, or most valuable player, honor, and director Ron Howard received the Louis XIII Genius Award.

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Paul Tait)