Following is a list of nominations in key categories for the Primetime Emmy Awards, the highest honors in U.S. television, announced on Thursday.

The Emmys are awarded by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and will be handed out in a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sept. 20.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

"Better Call Saul"

"Downton Abbey"

"Game of Thrones"

"Homeland"

"House of Cards"

"Mad Men"

"Orange Is the New Black"

BEST COMEDY SERIES

"Louie"

"Modern Family"

"Parks and Recreation"

"Silicon Valley"

"Transparent"

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

"Veep"

ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Kyle Chandler, "Bloodline"

Jeff Daniels, "The Newsroom"

Jon Hamm, "Mad Men"

Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"

Kevin Spacey, "House of Cards"

ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Claire Danes, "Homeland"

Viola Davis, "How To Get Away With Murder"

Taraji P. Henson, "Empire"

Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black"

Elisabeth Moss, "Mad Men"

Robin Wright, "House of Cards"

ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Louis C.K., "Louie"

Don Cheadle, "House of Lies"

Will Forte, "The Last Man on Earth"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Matt LeBlanc, "Episodes"

Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent"

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Edie Falco, "Nurse Jackie"

Lisa Kudrow, "The Comeback"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Amy Poehler, "Parks and Recreation"

Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"

Amy Schumer, "Inside Amy Schumer"

VARIETY TALK SERIES

"The Colbert Report"

"The Daily Show with Jon Stewart"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"The Late Show with David Letterman"

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

"The Amazing Race"

"Dancing with the Stars"

"Project Runway"

"So You Think You Can Dance"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

LIMITED SERIES

"American Crime"

"American Horror Story: Freak Show"

"The Honorable Woman"

"Olive Kitteridge"

"Wolf Hall"

ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Timothy Hutton, "American Crime"

Ricky Gervais, "Derek"

Adrien Brody, "Houdini"

David Oyelowo, "Nightingale"

Richard Jenkins, "Olive Kitteridge"

Mark Rylance, "Wolf Hall"

ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Felicity Huffman, "American Crime"

Jessica Lange, "American Horror Story: Freak Show"

Queen Latifah, "Bessie"

Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Honorable Woman"

Frances McDormand, "Olive Kitteridge"

Emma Thompson, "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street"

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)