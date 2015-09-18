Actress Sophie Turner arrives for the season premiere of HBO's 'Game of Thrones' in San Francisco, California March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

LOS ANGELES, It's an honor just to be nominated for an Emmy given the more than 400 scripted TV shows broadcast or streamed on U.S. television in a year, but only a few will take home a Primetime Emmy Award on Sunday.

Here are four key races to be decided at Sunday's award show which will be broadcast on Fox at 8 pm ET.

BEST DRAMA SERIES:

The biggest prize in the TV industry looks like a close race between "Mad Men" and "Game of Thrones."

"Mad Men" - the 1960s advertising show ended in May. If it wins on Sunday, it will make Emmy history as the winningest drama ever, with a record five victories.

"Game of Thrones" - the fantasy series based on the books of George R.R. Martin has a huge fan base and a leading 24 nominations overall. It has never won the top award in four years on the air.

Last year's winner: "Breaking Bad."

BEST COMEDY SERIES:

The award for the funniest show on TV shapes up as a three-way tie.

"Modern Family" - the mockumentary about families of many hues has never lost this category since it first aired in 2009. A sixth win would make Emmy history.

"Transparent" - the show about an older man transitioning to become a woman put Amazon.com's original TV content on the map.

"Veep" - the satirical look at dysfunctional White House politics aired its fourth season just as the 2016 U.S. presidential race was heating up.

Last year's winner: "Modern Family."

ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES:

A race between two actresses of color. No African-American actress has ever won an Emmy in this category

Viola Davis, "How to get Away With Murder" - Davis missed out on an Oscar in 2012 for "The Help" and here she plays tough but vulnerable criminal defense attorney Annalise Keating who's not above bending the law.

Taraji P. Henson, "Empire" - The hit series about a hip-hop family business was snubbed in the best drama category but Henson is nominated for playing strong-willed matriarch Cookie Lyon.

Last year's winner: Julianna Margulies, "The Good Wife."

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES:

A three-way contest between two established comediennes and a rising star.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep" - The former "Seinfeld" star's bumbling, egotistical Selina Meyer captures the worst of Washington politics, and has won three times.

Amy Schumer, "Inside Amy Schumer" - Star and creator of her own irreverent sketch show, Schumer is comedy's brightest newcomer, boosted by her hit summer movie "Trainwreck."

Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie" - Beloved actress Tomlin's hippie art teacher Frankie Bergstein struggles to start a new life after her husband leaves her for another man.

Last year's winner: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep."

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Andrew Hay)