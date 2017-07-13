Thrilled and elated! Actors, TV show creators react to Emmy nods

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Shocked, stunned and in dream land, actors, writers and the creators of some of television's most talked-about shows were overjoyed at their Emmy award nominations on Thursday.

Following are reactions by statement and on social media from nominees for television's highest honors, which will be handed out on Sept. 17 in a Los Angeles ceremony.

"Chuffed, thrilled, proud, honored! So delighted for everyone involved. A proper fat cigar moment, if only I smoked. Drinks all round, if only I drank. I shall have to make do with turning cartwheels." Peter Morgan, creator of "The Crown"

"If at first you don’t succeed, try try try try try try try try try try again!" Kevin Spacey, actor, "House of Cards"

"In a year of such great television it's a privilege to be nominated and having seen my fellow nominees work just to be in their company is winning enough. Couldn't be happier for me and the show." Benedict Cumberbatch, actor, "Sherlock: The Lying Detective"

"Wow this is just unbelievable! Thank you so so much to the Academy for this incredible honor and for all the love you gave Stranger Things. We are so proud to be in the company of such inspiring artists." Matt and Ross Duffer, creators of "Stranger Things"

"For our show to even be in a general conversation with these other stellar programs - it’s beyond our wildest dreams... it’s so exciting to see such incredibly nice things happen to such incredibly nice people." Dan Fogelman, creator of "This is Us"

"Well I'm in a little bit of shock!! 13 nominations is absolutely insane. I woke up to a gif from my publicist Erica of a shirtless Anthony Rizzo from the Cubs and knew it was good news (because a shirtless Rizzo is always good news) but 13 is blowing my mind!..." Elisabeth Moss, actor, "The Handmaid's Tale"

"Thanks and congratulations to our voice, our creator — Margaret Atwood. Brilliant, dauntless, hilarious, and generous, she is our guiding light. Margaret, you make us all brave. Don’t let the bastards grind you down." Bruce Miller, executive producer "The Handmaid's Tale"

“When we started on this journey we never thought the series would connect on such a big way worldwide. I have never experienced anything like it and as producers and actors we all bow down to the Academy with thanks!” Nicole Kidman, actor and executive producer, "Big Little Lies"

"Every day working with this incredible cast and crew is a dream (and not one of those dreams where you wake up being operated on by guys in a glass basement). But it's a special thrill today to see all of the amazing people who worked so hard on this show recognized in such an extraordinary fashion!" Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, creators of "Westworld"

"Almost four years into this journey... it's such a thrill to have the collective efforts of our talented cast, crew, designers, directors and writers recognized by the Television Academy." Beau Willimon, executive producer, "House of Cards"

"The news of this nom at 1:38 a.m. in the Antipodes is wonderful. For me it is not only a celebration of having failed so badly in Physics at High School, but also great for Nat Geo entering a new playing field and bringing Einstein and the crucial value of scientific questioning into the spotlight." Geoffrey Rush, actor, "Genius"

"I am beyond honored and grateful for the nominations for FEUD; this was a great year for women’s stories on television and it’s moving and affirming to see Emmy voters recognizing so much good work. It’s a proud day for all of us who worked on this series but an even prouder day for this medium which I love. How lucky are we to be a part of it?” Ryan Murphy, executive producer, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

"We are elated to still be even mentioned in this conversation after so many years. Knowing this is for our eighth season, I was prepared for a depressing morning (both my shrink and Bloody Mary ingredients were on standby) so now I don’t know what to do with myself." Steven Levitan, executive producer, "Modern Family"

"I am so honored to be included in this extraordinary group of women. And I am very grateful to Robert, Tina, and all of our cast and crew who make my job so pleasant. Go Russia! I mean, go USA!” Ellie Kemper, actor, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

"Ahhhh! Only in my dreams could I have imagined this... This is an unbelievable honor, and I can't wait to dance the night away with the cast and Stranger Things team!" Millie Bobby Brown, actor, "Stranger Things"

"So honored to be nominated, so honored to be able to work as an actor. Thank you, thank you, thank you." Mandy Patinkin, actor, "Homeland"

"It has already been a true honor to be entrusted with playing Ofglen; a character and inspiration originated by Margaret Atwood and so beautifully crafted by Bruce Miller... For Handmaid's to now receive this much recognition, it's humbling, yet I'm so proud, and really excited for everyone." Alexis Bledel, actor, "The Handmaid's Tale"

"I love bringing Jimmy Mcgill/Saul to life. As written by Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan and the staff, he's a complex, compromised, and funny fella – he's got everything going on! It is the part of a lifetime, and I'm glad it's working so well for so many people." Bob Odenkirk, actor, "Better Call Saul"

"I am delighted that 'The Night Of' was acknowledged across the board in so many different categories. I am proud to be a part of this talented team from Steve, Richard, James, Riz, Bill, Michael and HBO." John Turturro, actor, "The Night Of"