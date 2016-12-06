Madonna says Malawi visit for charity but not adoption
LILONGWE U.S. pop star Madonna denied on Wednesday that she was in Malawi to adopt two more children, saying her visit was strictly for her charity work in the African nation.
LONDON American fashion model Gigi Hadid was crowned international model of the year and designer Alexander McQueen named best British brand at the 2016 Fashion Awards on Monday night.
The fashion industry's top designers, models and celebrity fans braved chilly winter weather in London to walk the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall.
Hadid, 21, beat her younger sister Bella and fellow models Kendall Jenner, Adwoa Aboah and Lineisy Montero for the top modeling award.
Alexander McQueen was named best British brand, and Gucci was awarded prizes for international business leader and international accessories designer.
(Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Darren Schuettler)
NEW YORK George Orwell's "1984" novel about a dystopian future under an authoritarian regime is back as a bestseller and being reprinted decades after it was written as readers grapple with Donald Trump administration's defense of "alternative facts."
Discovery Communications Inc's UK unit said on Wednesday negotiations with Sky Plc for a new carriage deal reached an impasse over a price dispute, threatening a blackout of Discovery channels from Sky's platform.