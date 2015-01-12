Rebooted Power Rangers return to big screen
LOS ANGELES The latest reboot of the 1990s "Power Rangers" children's television series held its world premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
"Boyhood" won the Golden Globe award for best drama film on Sunday.
Directed by Richard Linklater, "Boyhood" tells the simple tale of a boy growing up. It was a bold endeavor, however, because it was shot over 12 years with the same actors.
The Golden Globe Awards, put on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is the first major event in the Hollywood awards season.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Eric Walsh)
LOS ANGELES The latest reboot of the 1990s "Power Rangers" children's television series held its world premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
BEIJING Fast car chases, daring stunts and explosions return to the big screen in the eighth installment of the "Fast and Furious" racing film franchise and Oscar winner Charlize Theron joins the cast with her own "badass jet".