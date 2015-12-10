LOS ANGELES Nominations were announced on Thursday for the 2016 Golden Globe awards for movies and television.

Following is a list of key film nominees for the awards, which the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will hand out at a Jan. 10 ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais.

BEST DRAMA

"Carol"

"Mad Max: Fury Road"

"The Revenant"

"Room"

"Spotlight"

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

"The Big Short"

"Joy"

"The Martian"

"Spy"

"Trainwreck"

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Bryan Cranston, "Trumbo"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "The Revenant"

Michael Fassbender, "Steve Jobs"

Eddie Redmayne, "The Danish Girl"

Will Smith, "Concussion"

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Cate Blanchett, "Carol"

Brie Larson, "Room"

Rooney Mara, "Carol"

Saoirse Ronan, "Brooklyn"

Alicia Vikander, "The Danish Girl"

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Christian Bale, "The Big Short"

Steve Carell, "The Big Short"

Matt Damon, "The Martian"

Al Pacino, "Danny Collins"

Mark Ruffalo, "Infinitely Polar Bear"

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Jennifer Lawrence, "Joy"

Melissa McCarthy, "Spy"

Amy Schumer, "Trainwreck"

Maggie Smith, "The Lady in the Van"

Lily Tomlin, "Grandma"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Paul Dano, "Love & Mercy"

Idris Elba, "Beasts of No Nation"

Mark Rylance, "Bridge of Spies"

Michael Shannon, "99 Homes"

Sylvester Stallone, "Creed"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jane Fonda, "Youth"

Jennifer Jason Leigh, "The Hateful Eight"

Helen Mirren, "Trumbo"

Alicia Vikander, "Ex Machina"

Kate Winslet, "Steve Jobs"

BEST DIRECTOR

Todd Haynes, "Carol"

Alejandro Inarritu, "The Revenant"

Tom McCarthy, "Spotlight"

George Miller, "Mad Max: Fury Road"

Ridley Scott, "The Martian"

BEST FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM

"The Brand New Testament" (Belgium, France, Luxembourg)

"The Club" (Chile)

"The Fencer" (Finland, Germany, Estonia)

"Mustang" (France)

"Son of Saul" (Hungary)

BEST ANIMATED FILM

"Anomalisa"

"Inside Out"

"The Good Dinosaur"

"The Peanuts Movie"

"Shaun the Sheep Movie"

BEST SCREENPLAY

"Room"

"Spotlight"

"The Big Short"

"Steve Jobs"

"The Hateful Eight"

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

"Carol"

"The Danish Girl"

"The Hateful Eight"

"Steve Jobs"

"The Revenant"

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"Love Me Like You Do," ("Fifty Shades of Grey")

"One Kind of Love," ("Love & Mercy")

"See You Again," ("Furious 7")

"Simple Song #3," ("Youth")

"Writing's on the Wall," ("Spectre")

