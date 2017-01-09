Madonna says Malawi visit for charity but not adoption
LILONGWE U.S. pop star Madonna denied on Wednesday that she was in Malawi to adopt two more children, saying her visit was strictly for her charity work in the African nation.
BEVERLY HILLS The 2017 Golden Globe awards take place on Sunday in Beverly Hills, honoring the best of film and television.
Organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Golden Globes will be handed out at a gala dinner hosted by Jimmy Fallon.
Following is a list of key nominations.
FILM
BEST DRAMA
"Hacksaw Ridge"
"Hell or High Water"
"Lion"
"Manchester by the Sea"
"Moonlight"
BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL
"20th Century Women"
"Deadpool"
"Florence Foster Jenkins"
"La La Land"
"Sing Street"
BEST ACTOR, DRAMA
Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"
Joel Edgerton, "Loving"
Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"
Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"
Denzel Washington, "Fences"
BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA
Amy Adams, "Arrival"
Jessica Chastain, "Miss Sloane"
Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"
Ruth Negga, "Loving"
Natalie Portman, "Jackie"
BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Colin Farrell, "The Lobster"
Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"
Hugh Grant, "Florence Foster Jenkins"
Jonah Hill, "War Dogs"
Ryan Reynolds, "Deadpool"
BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Annette Bening, "20th Century Women"
Lily Collins, "Rules Don't Apply"
Hailee Steinfeld, "The Edge of Seventeen"
Emma Stone, "La La Land"
Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"
BEST DIRECTOR
Damien Chazelle "La La Land"
Tom Ford "Nocturnal Animals"
Mel Gibson "Hacksaw Ridge"
Barry Jenkins "Moonlight"
Kenneth Lonergan "Manchester by the Sea"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali "Moonlight"
Jeff Bridges "Hell or High Water"
Simon Helberg "Florence Foster Jenkins"
Dev Patel "Lion"
Aaron Taylor-Johnson "Nocturnal Animals"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Viola Davis "Fences"
Naomie Harris "Moonlight"
Nicole Kidman "Lion"
Octavia Spencer "Hidden Figures"
Michelle Williams "Manchester by the Sea"
BEST ANIMATED FILM
"Kubo and the Two Strings"
"Moana"
"My Life as a Zucchini"
"Sing"
"Zootopia"
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
"Can't Stop the Feeling" - Trolls
"City of Stars" - La La Land
"Faith" - Sing
"Gold" - Gold
"How Far I"ll Go" - Moana
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
"Divines" France
"Elle" France
"Neruda" Chile
"The Salesman" Iran/France
"Toni Erdman" Germany
TELEVISION
BEST TV DRAMA SERIES
"The Crown"
"Game of Thrones"
"Stranger Things"
"This Is Us"
"Westworld"
BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES
"Atlanta"
"black-ish"
"Mozart in the Jungle"
"Transparent"
"Veep"
BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA
Rami Malek "Mr. Robot"
Bob Odenkirk "Better Call Saul"
Matthew Rhys "The Americans"
Liev Schreiber "Ray Donovan"
Billy Bob Thornton "Goliath"
BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA
Caitriona Balfe "Outlander"
Claire Foy "The Crown"
Keri Russell "The Americans"
Winona Ryder "Stranger Things"
Evan Rachel Wood "Westworld"
BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY
Anthony Anderson "black-ish"
Gael Garcia Bernal "Mozart in the Jungle"
Donald Glover "Atlanta"
Nick Nolte "Graves"
Jeffrey Tambor "Transparent"
BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY
Rachel Bloom "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"
Julia Louis-Dreyfus "Veep"
Sarah Jessica Parker "Divorce"
Issa Rae "Insecure"
Gina Rodriguez "Jane The Virgin"
Tracee Ellis Ross "black-ish"
BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
"American Crime"
"The Dresser"
"The Night Manager"
"The Night Of"
"The People v. O.J Simpson: American Crime Story"
NEW YORK George Orwell's "1984" novel about a dystopian future under an authoritarian regime is back as a bestseller and being reprinted decades after it was written as readers grapple with Donald Trump administration's defense of "alternative facts."
EDINBURGH The author of "Trainspotting", a grim comedy about young Scottish drug addicts that proved a huge hit in the 1990s and still enjoys cult status, sees "bleak dystopia" in the age of Donald Trump and Britain's Brexit vote.