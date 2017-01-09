Host and comedian Jimmy Fallon poses during preparations for the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Host and comedian Jimmy Fallon is interviewed during preparations for the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The cast and producers of the television comedy 'Atlanta' pose with the award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The cast and crew of 'La La Land' pose after winning the award for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy among other awards backstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Host Jimmy Fallon presents during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017 in this handout provided by NBC. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

Donald Glover holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for his role in 'Atlanta' during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone pose with their awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for their roles in 'La La Land' during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The Golden Globes were a strong night for “La La Land” and FX’s “Atlanta,” but first-time host Jimmy Fallon’s performance at the movie and TV awards show received mixed reviews.

Sunday’s broadcast of the 74th Golden Globe Awards by Comcast Corp's NBC topped last year’s audience, following two years of declines, according to Nielsen data released by NBC.

The three-hour show drew 20 million viewers, up 8 percent from last year. Among adults 18-49, the demographic most coveted by advertisers, the audience increased 2 percent. The uptick in viewers comes after a year that saw audience declines for several major award shows including the Academy Awards, Grammys and Primetime Emmys.

As host, Fallon won few friends, with many critics missing the sharp edge brought by British comedian Ricky Gervais and duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in recent years. Fallon’s performance was marred from the start, as the teleprompter cut out almost immediately after he walked onstage.

Industry publication Variety said Fallon, who made some Donald Trump jokes, impersonated actor Chris Rock and poked fun at singer Mariah Carey's floundering New Year's Eve performance, started strong. But he faded in the second half of the show, when he was overshadowed “by a few performers who got political, or by presenters who simply had more charisma than the 'Tonight Show' host.”

Vanity Fair said Fallon was "oddly tone deaf."

“In general, the monologue was unpleasant," the magazine said. "The jokes were stale and wheezy and Fallon’s lovable-cute shtick was more wearying than it was charming.”

James Poniewozik at the New York Times said: “This year just didn’t seem like his cultural moment.”

Entertainment website Deadline called the show dull.

USA Today was kinder, saying Fallon and the Globes were a "perfect match."

“It's almost impossible not to like Fallon,” wrote Robert Bianco. "Yes, he often seems to be trying awfully hard to be liked — but darned if he doesn’t succeed."

The show got low marks from viewers. "Too much blah blah. Not enough HA-HA," wrote Twitter user Cathi Carpenter.

"Jimmy Fallon has been MIA for at least 45 minutes," tweeted Vivienne Finch during Sunday’s ceremony. "This is good.”

(Reporting by Tim Baysinger and Jill Serjeant in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Lisa Shumaker)