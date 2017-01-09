Madonna says Malawi visit for charity but not adoption
LILONGWE U.S. pop star Madonna denied on Wednesday that she was in Malawi to adopt two more children, saying her visit was strictly for her charity work in the African nation.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. "The Crown" won the Golden Globe award on Sunday for the best television drama series.
The new Netflix series about the early years of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II beat hit HBO medieval fantasy series "Game of Thrones," the HBO sci-fi series "Westworld," NBC family drama "This Is Us," and Netflix's "Stranger Things."
NEW YORK George Orwell's "1984" novel about a dystopian future under an authoritarian regime is back as a bestseller and being reprinted decades after it was written as readers grapple with Donald Trump administration's defense of "alternative facts."
EDINBURGH The author of "Trainspotting", a grim comedy about young Scottish drug addicts that proved a huge hit in the 1990s and still enjoys cult status, sees "bleak dystopia" in the age of Donald Trump and Britain's Brexit vote.