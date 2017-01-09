Matt Smith (L) poses with Claire Foy as they arrive for the world premiere of ''The Crown'' at Leicester Square in London, Britain November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. "The Crown" won the Golden Globe award on Sunday for the best television drama series.

The new Netflix series about the early years of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II beat hit HBO medieval fantasy series "Game of Thrones," the HBO sci-fi series "Westworld," NBC family drama "This Is Us," and Netflix's "Stranger Things."

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)