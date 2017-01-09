Madonna says Malawi visit for charity but not adoption
LILONGWE U.S. pop star Madonna denied on Wednesday that she was in Malawi to adopt two more children, saying her visit was strictly for her charity work in the African nation.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. The 2017 Golden Globe awards, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were handed out on Sunday in Beverly Hills, honoring the best of film and television.
Following is a list of winners in key categories.
FILM
BEST DRAMA
"Moonlight"
BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL
"La La Land"
BEST ACTOR, DRAMA
Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"
BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA
Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"
BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"
BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Emma Stone, "La La Land"
BEST DIRECTOR
Damien Chazelle "La La Land"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Aaron Taylor-Johnson "Nocturnal Animals"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Viola Davis "Fences"
BEST ANIMATED FILM
"Zootopia"
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
"City of Stars" - La La Land
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
"Elle" France
TELEVISION
BEST TV DRAMA SERIES
"The Crown"
BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES
"Atlanta"
BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA
Billy Bob Thornton "Goliath"
BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA
Claire Foy "The Crown"
BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY
Donald Glover "Atlanta"
BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY
Tracee Ellis Ross "black-ish"
BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
"The People v. O.J Simpson: American Crime Story"
NEW YORK George Orwell's "1984" novel about a dystopian future under an authoritarian regime is back as a bestseller and being reprinted decades after it was written as readers grapple with Donald Trump administration's defense of "alternative facts."
EDINBURGH The author of "Trainspotting", a grim comedy about young Scottish drug addicts that proved a huge hit in the 1990s and still enjoys cult status, sees "bleak dystopia" in the age of Donald Trump and Britain's Brexit vote.