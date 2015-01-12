Julianne Moore poses with her award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for her role in ''Still Alice backstage at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. The following are film and television winners at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Sunday.

FILM

BEST DRAMA

"Boyhood"

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

"The Grand Budapest Hotel"

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Eddie Redmayne, "The Theory of Everything"

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Julianne Moore, "Still Alice"

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Michael Keaton, "Birdman"

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Amy Adams, "Big Eyes"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

J.K. Simmons, "Whiplash"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Patricia Arquette, "Boyhood"

BEST DIRECTOR

Richard Linklater, "Boyhood"

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

"Leviathan," Russia

BEST ANIMATED FILM

"How to Train Your Dragon 2"

BEST SCREENPLAY

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Nicolas Giacobone, Alexander

Dinelaris, Armando Bo, "Birdman"

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Johann Johannsson, "The Theory of Everything"

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"Glory," for "Selma" - John Legend, Common

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

"The Affair"

BEST COMEDY SERIES

"Transparent"

BEST MINI-SERIES OR TV MOVIE

"Fargo"

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA SERIES

Kevin Spacey, "House of Cards"

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA SERIES

Ruth Wilson, "The Affair"

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent"

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Gina Rodriguez, "Jane the Virgin"

(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Eric Walsh)