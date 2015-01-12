Rebooted Power Rangers return to big screen
LOS ANGELES The latest reboot of the 1990s "Power Rangers" children's television series held its world premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. The following are film and television winners at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Sunday.
FILM
BEST DRAMA
"Boyhood"
BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL
"The Grand Budapest Hotel"
BEST ACTOR, DRAMA
Eddie Redmayne, "The Theory of Everything"
BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA
Julianne Moore, "Still Alice"
BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Michael Keaton, "Birdman"
BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Amy Adams, "Big Eyes"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
J.K. Simmons, "Whiplash"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Patricia Arquette, "Boyhood"
BEST DIRECTOR
Richard Linklater, "Boyhood"
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
"Leviathan," Russia
BEST ANIMATED FILM
"How to Train Your Dragon 2"
BEST SCREENPLAY
Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Nicolas Giacobone, Alexander
Dinelaris, Armando Bo, "Birdman"
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Johann Johannsson, "The Theory of Everything"
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
"Glory," for "Selma" - John Legend, Common
TELEVISION
BEST DRAMA SERIES
"The Affair"
BEST COMEDY SERIES
"Transparent"
BEST MINI-SERIES OR TV MOVIE
"Fargo"
BEST ACTOR, DRAMA SERIES
Kevin Spacey, "House of Cards"
BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA SERIES
Ruth Wilson, "The Affair"
BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent"
BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Gina Rodriguez, "Jane the Virgin"
(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Eric Walsh)
BEIJING Fast car chases, daring stunts and explosions return to the big screen in the eighth installment of the "Fast and Furious" racing film franchise and Oscar winner Charlize Theron joins the cast with her own "badass jet".