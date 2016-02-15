Beverly Hills, California - John Legend, Herbie Hancock and Alice Cooper were among the big music names attending the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party on Sunday, which paid tribute to late singer David Bowie.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar is leading the Grammy Awards race with 11 nominations and the chance to make history if he wins album and song of the year, categories that have traditionally shunned hip-hop artists.

"Kendrick Lamar, he's amazingly talented ... He's an amazing writer," said Hancock, who was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the gala, said.

"Well I'm really looking forward to Kendrick Lamar ... sweeping, the Grammys," singer Aloe Blacc added.

"I think he is one of the best MCs we have in hip hop and I would venture to say ever because I've heard his content and there aren't other rappers doing it like him right now."

The Grammy Awards are held on Monday in Los Angeles.