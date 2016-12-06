Drake accepts the award for best rap/hip-hop album for 'Views' at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The nominations for the 2016 Grammy Awards were announced by the Recording Academy on Tuesday.

Winners will be announced at the 59th annual Grammy Awards ceremony held in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

The following is a list of the nominees in key categories:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

"25" — Adele

"Lemonade" — Beyoncé

"Purpose" — Justin Bieber

"Views" — Drake

"A Sailor's Guide To Earth" — Sturgill Simpson

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"Hello" — Adele

"Formation" — Beyoncé

"7 Years" — Lukas Graham

"Work" — Rihanna Featuring Drake

"Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots

SONG OF THE YEAR (Songwriters award)

"Formation" — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters

"Hello" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters

"I Took A Pill In Ibiza" — Mike Posner, songwriter

"Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters

"7 Years" — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters

BEST NEW ARTIST

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance The Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

"25" — Adele

"Purpose" — Justin Bieber

"Dangerous Woman" — Ariana Grande

"Confident" — Demi Lovato

"This Is Acting" — Sia

BEST ROCK ALBUM

"California" — Blink-182

"Tell Me I'm Pretty" — Cage The Elephant

"Magma" — Gojira

"Death Of A Bachelor" — Panic! At The Disco

"Weezer" — Weezer

BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

"Lemonade" — Beyoncé

"Ology" — Gallant

"We Are King" — KING

"Malibu" — Anderson .Paak

"Anti" — Rihanna

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

"Big Day In A Small Town" - Brandy Clark

"Full Circle" - Loretta Lynn

"Hero" - Maren Morris

"A Sailor's Guide to Earth" - Sturgill Simpson

"Ripcord" - Keith Urban

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

"22, A Million" — Bon Iver

"Blackstar" — David Bowie

"The Hope Six Demolition Project" — PJ Harvey

"Post Pop Depression" — Iggy Pop

"A Moon Shaped Pool" — Radiohead

BEST RAP ALBUM

"Coloring Book" - Chance The Rapper

"And The Anonymous Nobody" - De La Soul

"Major Key" - DJ Khaled

"Views" - Drake

"Blank Face" - ScHoolboy Q

"The Life Of Pablo" - Kanye West

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Benny Blanco

Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed

