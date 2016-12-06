Madonna says Malawi visit for charity but not adoption
LILONGWE U.S. pop star Madonna denied on Wednesday that she was in Malawi to adopt two more children, saying her visit was strictly for her charity work in the African nation.
The nominations for the 2016 Grammy Awards were announced by the Recording Academy on Tuesday.
Winners will be announced at the 59th annual Grammy Awards ceremony held in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
The following is a list of the nominees in key categories:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
"25" — Adele
"Lemonade" — Beyoncé
"Purpose" — Justin Bieber
"Views" — Drake
"A Sailor's Guide To Earth" — Sturgill Simpson
RECORD OF THE YEAR
"Hello" — Adele
"Formation" — Beyoncé
"7 Years" — Lukas Graham
"Work" — Rihanna Featuring Drake
"Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots
SONG OF THE YEAR (Songwriters award)
"Formation" — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters
"Hello" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters
"I Took A Pill In Ibiza" — Mike Posner, songwriter
"Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters
"7 Years" — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters
BEST NEW ARTIST
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance The Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
"25" — Adele
"Purpose" — Justin Bieber
"Dangerous Woman" — Ariana Grande
"Confident" — Demi Lovato
"This Is Acting" — Sia
BEST ROCK ALBUM
"California" — Blink-182
"Tell Me I'm Pretty" — Cage The Elephant
"Magma" — Gojira
"Death Of A Bachelor" — Panic! At The Disco
"Weezer" — Weezer
BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM
"Lemonade" — Beyoncé
"Ology" — Gallant
"We Are King" — KING
"Malibu" — Anderson .Paak
"Anti" — Rihanna
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
"Big Day In A Small Town" - Brandy Clark
"Full Circle" - Loretta Lynn
"Hero" - Maren Morris
"A Sailor's Guide to Earth" - Sturgill Simpson
"Ripcord" - Keith Urban
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
"22, A Million" — Bon Iver
"Blackstar" — David Bowie
"The Hope Six Demolition Project" — PJ Harvey
"Post Pop Depression" — Iggy Pop
"A Moon Shaped Pool" — Radiohead
BEST RAP ALBUM
"Coloring Book" - Chance The Rapper
"And The Anonymous Nobody" - De La Soul
"Major Key" - DJ Khaled
"Views" - Drake
"Blank Face" - ScHoolboy Q
"The Life Of Pablo" - Kanye West
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
