Hollywood's Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner file for divorce
Actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner officially filed for divorce nearly two years after the Hollywood A-list couple split, the Los Angeles Times reported.
LOS ANGELES The 58th annual Grammy Awards were handed out on Monday at a ceremony in Los Angeles.
Following is a list of winners in key categories;
RECORD OF THE YEAR
"Uptown Funk" — Mark Ronson, Featuring Bruno Mars
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
"1989" — Taylor Swift
SONG OF THE YEAR
"Thinking Out Loud" — Ed Sheeran & Amy Wadge, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
BEST NEW ARTIST
Meghan Trainor
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
"Thinking Out Loud" - Ed Sheeran
(Track from: "X")
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
"Uptown Funk" - Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars
(Track from: "Uptown Special")
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
"Don't Wanna Fight" - Alabama Shakes
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
"Traveller" - Chris Stapleton
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
"1989" - Taylor Swift
BEST ROCK ALBUM
"Drones" - Muse
BEST RAP ALBUM
"To Pimp A Butterfly" - Kendrick Lamar
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
"Bad Blood" - Taylor Swift, featuring Kendrick Lamar
BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM
"Hamilton"
BEST MUSIC FILM
"Amy" (Amy Winehouse)
Asif Kapadia, video director; James Gay-Rees, video producer
(Reporting by Steve Gorman and Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
Actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner officially filed for divorce nearly two years after the Hollywood A-list couple split, the Los Angeles Times reported.
NEW YORK After a turbulent U.S. presidential election and a rollercoaster start to President Donald Trump's administration, this year's Tribeca film festival will come with a statement.