LOS ANGELES The 58th annual Grammy Awards were handed out on Monday at a ceremony in Los Angeles.

Following is a list of winners in key categories;

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"Uptown Funk" — Mark Ronson, Featuring Bruno Mars

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

"1989" — Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Thinking Out Loud" — Ed Sheeran & Amy Wadge, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

BEST NEW ARTIST

Meghan Trainor

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

"Thinking Out Loud" - Ed Sheeran

(Track from: "X")

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

"Uptown Funk" - Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars

(Track from: "Uptown Special")

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

"Don't Wanna Fight" - Alabama Shakes

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

"Traveller" - Chris Stapleton

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

"1989" - Taylor Swift

BEST ROCK ALBUM

"Drones" - Muse

BEST RAP ALBUM

"To Pimp A Butterfly" - Kendrick Lamar

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

"Bad Blood" - Taylor Swift, featuring Kendrick Lamar

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

"Hamilton"

BEST MUSIC FILM

"Amy" (Amy Winehouse)

Asif Kapadia, video director; James Gay-Rees, video producer

(Reporting by Steve Gorman and Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)