LOS ANGELES The organizers of the Grammy Awards are in negotiations with the city of New York to bring the annual music show back to the Big Apple, a source familiar with the negotiation said Tuesday.

After the New York Times reported that music's biggest night was headed out of Los Angeles to New York in 2018, the source confirmed that organizers were in discussions with the city, but a deal had not yet been finalized.

A decision on the matter may come as early as the next few weeks, the source told Reuters.

The New York Times said New York mayor Bill de Blasio's administration made a bid for the ceremony, but that the Recording Academy, which organizes the awards, needed to overcome the extra costs associated with producing the show in New York over Los Angeles.

The Grammy Awards, the top U.S. honors for the music industry, were first held in 1959 at two simultaneous locations: the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the Beverly Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles and at the Park Sheraton Hotel in New York.

Since then, the awards have moved mainly between Los Angeles and New York until 2000, when the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles became the home of the ceremony. An exception was made in 2003, when the Grammy ceremony took place in Madison Square Garden in New York.

The upcoming 59th Grammy Awards will give out gold gramophone records to winners in over 80 categories on Feb. 12 at the Staples Center. Nominations will be announced next week.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; editing by Clive McKeef)