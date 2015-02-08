LOS ANGELES Music's 57th Grammy Awards will be handed out in a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday. Following is a list of the nominees in key categories.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
"Morning Phase," Beck
"Beyonce," Beyonce
"X," Ed Sheeran
"In the Lonely Hour," Sam Smith
"Girl," Pharrell Williams
RECORD OF THE YEAR
"Fancy," Iggy Azalea featuring Charli XCX
"Chandelier," Sia
"Stay with Me," (Darkchild Version) Sam Smith
"Shake It Off," Taylor Swift
"All About That Bass," Meghan Trainor
SONG OF THE YEAR (Songwriters award)
"All About That Bass," Kevin Kadish and Meghan Trainor
"Chandelier," Sia Furler and Jesse Shatkin
"Shake It Off," Max Martin, Shellback and Taylor Swift
"Stay with Me," (Darkchild Version) James Napier, William Phillips and Sam Smith
"Take Me to Church," Andrew Hozier-Byrne
BEST NEW ARTIST
Iggy Azalea
Bastille
Brandy Clark
Haim
Sam Smith
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
"Ghost Stories," Coldplay
"Bangerz," Miley Cyrus
"My Everything," Ariana Grande
"Prism," Katy Perry
"X," Ed Sheeran
"In the Lonely Hour," Sam Smith
BEST ROCK ALBUM
"Ryan Adams," Ryan Adams
"Morning Phase," Beck
"Turn Blue," The Black Keys
"Hypnotic Eye," Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
"Songs of Innocence," U2
BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM
"Sail Out," Jhene Aiko
"Beyonce," Beyonce
"X," Chris Brown
"Mali Is...," Mali Music
"Girl," Pharrell Williams
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
"Riser," Dierks Bentley
"The Outsiders," Eric Church
"12 Stories," Brandy Clark
"Platinum," Miranda Lambert
"The Way I'm Livin'," Lee Ann Womack
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM
"Syro," Aphex Twin
"While (1<2)," Deadmau5
"Nabuma Rubberband," Little Dragon
"Do It Again," Royksopp and Robyn
"Damage Control," Mat Zo
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
"This Is All Yours," Alt-J
"Reflektor," Arcade Fire
"Melophobia," Cage the Elephant
"St. Vincent," St. Vincent
"Lazaretto," Jack White
BEST RAP ALBUM
"The New Classic," Iggy Azalea
"Because the Internet," Childish Gambino
"Nobody's Smiling," Common
"The Marshall Mathers LP 2," Eminem
"Oxymoron," Schoolboy Q
"Blacc Hollywood," Wiz Khalifa
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Paul Epworth
John Hill
Jay Joyce
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; editing by Andrew Hay)