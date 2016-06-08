Beyonce bares all in pregnancy photo shoot
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
Oscar-winning buddies Ben Affleck and Matt Damon were proclaimed the 'Guys of the Decade," at Spike TV’s 10th annual Guys Choice awards on Saturday.
The show, which airs on Spike TV on Thursday, saw Affleck and Damon quip their way through their acceptance speech, joking that they beat out the likes of other Hollywood bromances like George Clooney and Brad Pitt, and Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill.
HOUSTON Lady Gaga revealed few details on Thursday of what viewers can expect from her much anticipated Super Bowl halftime show, but the outspoken singer assured she would remain true to her beliefs and passions.
LONDON British singer Vera Lynn will celebrate her 100th birthday by releasing an album of remastered classic songs next month, which could make the wartime singer the first centenarian to hit the UK charts.