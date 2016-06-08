Oscar-winning buddies Ben Affleck and Matt Damon were proclaimed the 'Guys of the Decade," at Spike TV’s 10th annual Guys Choice awards on Saturday.

The show, which airs on Spike TV on Thursday, saw Affleck and Damon quip their way through their acceptance speech, joking that they beat out the likes of other Hollywood bromances like George Clooney and Brad Pitt, and Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill.