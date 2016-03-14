'Veep' and the art of nailing Washington politics, Trump or not
NEW YORK "Veep" returns to HBO next week with a defeated female president painfully navigating her way back to public life after a year nursing her wounded psyche.
INGLEWOOD, California – Stars, including Heidi Klum and "Modern Family" actress Sarah Hyland, took to the red carpet at Nickelodeon's 2016 Kids' Choice Awards at the weekend, where winners included girl band Fifth Harmony and actress Zendaya. The show, which is in its 27th year, featured performances from Joe Jonas's new band DNCE, Wiz Khalifa and Silento. Awards are given in 22 categories, spanning film, television, books, music and sport, during the stunt-filled annual award show. Winners are decided by viewers who cast votes for their favourite stars online. At the show's end, fountains of green slime were unleashed on the audience, and host Blake Shelton was soaked by a deluge of slime from above.
NEW YORK "Veep" returns to HBO next week with a defeated female president painfully navigating her way back to public life after a year nursing her wounded psyche.
LONDON "Harry Potter And The Cursed Child", a stage adaptation of J.K Rowling's fantastical world of witches and wizards, cast a magical spell at the Olivier Awards on Sunday, scooping nine wins at Britain's big night for theater.