Alicia Vikander, nominated for Best Supporting Actress in 'Danish Girl,' wears a yellow Louis Vuitton gown as she arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cate Blanchett, nominated for Best Actress for her role in 'Carol,' arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Presenter Priyanka Chopra poses with Margaret Sixel after she won Best Film Editing for 'Mad Max Fury Road', backstage at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Musician Lars Ulrich and Jessica Miller arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

British actress Sophie Turner of 'Game of Thrones' waves on the red carpet at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Heidi Klum (L), Cate Blanchett and Emily Blunt pose on the red carpet in this combination photo before the 2016 Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

Olivia Munn (L), Cheryl Boone Isaacs of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Charlize Theron pose on the red carpet in this combination photo before the 2016 Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

Actresses Kate Winslet (L), Jennifer Lawrence (C) and Jennifer Garner pose on the red carpet in this combination photo before the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

Reese Witherspoon (L), Sofia Vergara and Brie Larson pose on the red carpet in this combination photo before the 2016 Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

Olivia Wilde (L), Rooney Mara, and Lady Gaga pose on the red carpet in this combination photo before the 2016 Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

Fashion watchers gave Reuters their top fashion hits – and faux pas – on the Oscar red carpet, as stars took a twirl down the world's most watched runway on Sunday.

ERIC WILSON, INSTYLE FASHION NEWS DIRECTOR:

Best dressed: Cate Blanchett

"To see the flowers all over a dress like that, it brings a lot of whimsy to the red carpet which I think it needs sometimes."

Fashion faux pas: Heidi Klum

"Certainly within her style that's not my favorite look. It looked a little too much like an explosion of confetti."

Trend you're tired of: Skin

"There's been an arms race to bare as much skin as possible. We had a whole summer (a while back) of bare midriffs. Now it's everything cut out. Pretty soon a doily will qualify as an evening dress."

ANDREA LAVINTHAL, PEOPLE MAGAZINE STYLE & BEAUTY DIRECTOR:

Best dressed: Charlize Theron

"Charlize Theron looks so beautiful. I don't know who designed her dress. I'm dying to know who it is. This is the really exciting breaking news."

The verdict is out on: Heidi Klum, Whoopi Goldberg

"I'm going to be honest. I don't love Heidi Klum's dress. I am saying that politely. It's a lot of dress."

"Whoopi Goldberg's (octopus) jewelry was intense. But nobody is looking for her for red carpet trends. She's there to have fun, so it's not the end of the world for her."

Thank Goodness For: Lady Gaga

"You'd be so disappointed if she showed up in a black gown.

By the Oscars, you have red carpet fatigue from all the brunches and parties, you think 'Give me something good to talk about.'"

RICKIE DE SOLE, W MAGAZINE FASHION MARKET DIRECTOR

Best dressed: Charlize Theron, Alicia Vikander, Brie Larson

"All eyes from the fashion perspective were on Alicia and Brie since they're new faces and becoming fashion darlings."

Overall trend: Saturated color

"There have been so many jewel tones that have stood out, these bright colors that jump out at you."

Daring moment: Saoirse Ronan's earrings

"The most daring moment was Saoirse Ronan's mismatched earrings, that was quite clever."

(Reporting By Alexandria Sage)