U.S. Vice President Joe Biden smiles as he delivers remarks at the U.S.-Ukraine Business Forum in Washington July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Lady Gaga is tied with a rope as she performs a medley of songs as a tribute to the late David Bowie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

WASHINGTON Vice President Joe Biden will take the stage at the Academy Awards show on Sunday to introduce Lady Gaga for her performance of "Til It Happens to You," an Oscar-nominated song about sexual assault on college campuses from the film "The Hunting Ground."

Biden is a long-time advocate against sexual assault who authored the Violence Against Women Act. He will urge the Oscar audience to take a pledge to speak out about the issue by visiting www.ItsOnUs.org, his spokeswoman said.

Biden will attend the awards show with his wife, Jill.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Bill Trott)