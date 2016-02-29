LOS ANGELES The 88th Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, were handed out a ceremony in Hollywood on Sunday hosted by comedian Chris Rock.
Following is a list of winners in key categories for the awards, also known as the Oscars.
BEST PICTURE
"Spotlight"
BEST DIRECTOR
Alejandro Iñárritu, "The Revenant"
BEST ACTOR
Leonardo DiCaprio, "The Revenant"
BEST ACTRESS
Brie Larson, "Room"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mark Rylance, "Bridge of Spies"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Alicia Vikander, "The Danish Girl"
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
"Spotlight"
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
"The Big Short"
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
"Inside Out"
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
"Amy"
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
"Son of Saul" Hungary
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
"The Hateful Eight" Ennio Morricone
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
"Writing's On The Wall" from "Spectre"
