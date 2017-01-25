FILE PHOTO: Actress Viola Davis from the ABC series 'How to Get Away with Murder' while arriving at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Cast member Ruth Negga takes part in a news conference for the film 'Loving' in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Film director Denis Villeneuve poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the animated film 'The Little Prince ' (Le Petit Prince) out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier /File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Actor Andrew Garfield arrives at the 8th Annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/ File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Director Kenneth Lonergan poses for photographers at a Gala screening of his film 'Manchester by the Sea' at the 60th BFI London Film Festival in London, Britain October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Actor Dev Patel while attending a press conference to promote the film Lion during the 41st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), in Toronto, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill/ File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Actress Emma Stone while attending the photocall for the movie 'La La Land' at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Actress Meryl Streep while arriving for 'An Evening of SeriousFun Celebrating the Legacy of Paul Newman' event in New York March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Presenter Octavia Spencer while arriving at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Actress Nicole Kidman while attending a photocall for the launching of the Pirelli Calendar 2017 in Paris, France, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Actress Natalie Portman while attending the photocall for the movie 'Jackie' at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Actor Ryan Gosling arrives on the red carpet for the film 'La La Land' during the 41st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), in Toronto, Canada, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/ File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Actress Michelle Williams while arriving at the American Theatre Wing's 70th annual Tony Awards in New York, U.S., June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Director Damien Chazelle after winning Best Screenplay - Motion Picture for 'La La Land' during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/ File Photo

Best actress Oscar nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards (L-R) Isabelle Huppert, Ruth Negga, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone and Meryl Streep are seen in a combination of file photos. REUTERS/Staff/File Photos

Best actor Oscar nominees for the 89th annual awards (L-R) Casey Affleck, Andrew Garfield, Ryan Gosling, Viggo Mortensen and Denzel Washington are seen in a combination of file photos. REUTERS/Staff/File Photos

LOS ANGELES Romantic musical "La La Land" became the movie to beat at the Academy Awards after earning 14 nominations on Tuesday in a diverse list that silenced the #OscarsSoWhite controversy of the last two years.

With nods that included best picture, actor, actress, director, score and screenplay, the musical about a struggling actress (Emma Stone) and her jazz pianist boyfriend (Ryan Gosling) equaled the record set by the 1997 blockbuster "Titanic" and the 1950 film "All About Eve."

"La La Land" also became the first original musical to win a best picture Oscar nomination since "All That Jazz" in 1979.

Director Damien Chazelle called the acclaim "a delirious, wonderful moment." He told Reuters in a phone interview the musical resonated because it looked at "what it means to be young and in love today, what it means to be an artist today and chase a dream."

The 6,600 member Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which votes on the Oscars, has a history of responding well to movies about show business, including past best picture winners "Birdman" and "The Artist."

However Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs said the multiple nominations for "La La Land" reflected its craftsmanship.

"I think Hollywood likes any film that has a tremendously good script, very well directed, acted and all aspects together, which is what you're talking about with the 14 nominations," she told Reuters Television.

The film will vie for best picture with black coming-of-age movie "Moonlight and sci-fi film "Arrival" each with eight nods; Mel Gibson's Hollywood comeback war movie "Hacksaw Ridge"; dramas "Manchester by the Sea," "Hidden Figures," "Lion"; modern western "Hell or High Water"; and Denzel Washington's adaptation of stage play "Fences."

Whereas last year all 20 acting nominees were white, unleashing an #OscarsSoWhite backlash, seven people of color were among this year's acting nominees - the highest ever ethnic representation. Four of the nine best picture contenders told African-American or Asian stories.

They included supporting actor nominees Dev Patel for the Indian adoption story "Lion," Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris for "Moonlight" and Viola Davis who is expected to win for "Fences."

"The Oscars have rallied to do a better job reflecting the diversity of America and the world," said Tom O'Neil, founder of awards website Goldderby.com

"Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins called the nominations for his low-budget film "an affirmation that film has the power to erode barriers and reveal what makes us all human."

"Hidden Figures," a feel-good box-office hit about three black female mathematicians working on the U.S. space program in the 1960s, brought a supporting actress nod for Octavia Spencer.

AMAZON BREAKS THROUGH

In the best actor field, "La La Land" star Gosling is thought to be in a close race with Washington and Casey Affleck, who plays a grieving father in "Manchester by the Sea."

It was a big day for Amazon Studios (AMZN.O), which becomes the first streaming service to land a best picture Oscar nomination with "Manchester by the Sea," which also earned five other nods..

The lead actress race includes front-runner Natalie Portman for her role as the late Jacqueline Kennedy in "Jackie," French actress Isabelle Huppert for thriller "Elle," Stone and Ruth Negga for mixed-marriage story "Loving."

Meryl Streep, who earlier this month attacked new U.S. President Donald Trump in a Golden Globes awards speech, earned a record 20th Oscar nomination for playing a tone-deaf singer in "Florence Foster Jenkins." Streep celebrated by releasing a GIF of herself dancing with joy

Some notable absences from Tuesday's list included Annette Bening's turn in "20th Century Women" and "Arrival" star Amy Adams. Martin Scorsese's film "Silence," which was 28 years in the making, earned just one nomination, for cinematography.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood on Feb. 26.

(Additional reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis and Melissa Fares; Writing by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Cynthia Osterman)