Oscar nominees for Best Actress are shown in this combination of file photos (L-R) Isabelle Huppert, Ruth Negga, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, Meryl Streep. REUTERS

Oscar nominees for Best Actor are shown in this combination of file photos (L-R) Casey Affleck, Andrew Garfield, Ryan Gosling, Viggo Mortensen, Denzel Washington. REUTERS

LOS ANGELES Nominations were announced on Tuesday for the 2017 Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry.

The Oscars will be handed out at a Feb. 26 ceremony in Hollywood hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Following is a list of nominations in key categories;

Best Picture

- "Arrival"

- "Fences"

- "Hacksaw Ridge"

- "Hell or High Water"

- "Hidden Figures"

- "La La Land"

- "Lion"

- "Manchester by the Sea"

- "Moonlight"

Best Actor

- Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

- Denzel Washington, "Fences"

- Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"

- Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"

- Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Best Actress

- Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"

- Ruth Negga, "Loving"

- Natalie Portman, "Jackie"

- Emma Stone, "La La Land"

- Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Best Director

- Denis Villeneuve, "Arrival"

- Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge"

- Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

- Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

- Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"

Best Supporting Actor

- Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"

- Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"

- Lucas Hedges, "Manchester by the Sea"

- Dev Patel, "Lion"

- Michael Shannon, "Nocturnal Animals"

Best Supporting Actress

- Viola Davis, "Fences"

- Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"

- Nicole Kidman, "Lion"

- Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"

- Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea"

Best Original Screenplay

- Taylor Sheridan, "Hell or High Water"

- Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

- Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou, "The Lobster"

- Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

- Mike Mills, "20th Century Women"

Best Animated Film

- "Kubo and the Two Strings"

- "Moana"

- "My Life as a Zucchini"

- "The Red Turtle"

- "Zootopia"

Best Foreign Language Film

- "Land of Mine," Denmark

- "A Man Called Ove," Sweden

- "The Salesman," Iran

- "Tanna," Australia

- "Toni Erdmann," Germany

Best Documentary Film

- "Fire at Sea"

- "I Am Not Your Negro"

- "Life, Animated"

- "O.J.: Made in America"

- "13th"

