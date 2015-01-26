LOS ANGELES The Screen Actors Guild announced the winners of its 21st annual awards for the best performances in film and television on Sunday. "Singin' in the Rain" actress Debbie Reynolds, 82, was given a lifetime achievement honor.

Following are a full list of winners in film and television:

FILM

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST

"Birdman"

BEST ACTOR

Eddie Redmayne, "The Theory of Everything"

BEST ACTRESS

Julianne Moore, "Still Alice"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

J.K. Simmons, "Whiplash"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Patricia Arquette, "Boyhood"

TELEVISION

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST, DRAMA SERIES

"Downton Abbey" (PBS)

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST, COMEDY SERIES

"Orange Is the New Black" (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA SERIES

Kevin Spacey, "House of Cards" (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA SERIES

Viola Davis, "How to Get Away with Murder" (ABC)

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY SERIES

William H. Macy, "Shameless" (Showtime)

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY SERIES

Uzo Aduba, "Orange Is the New Black" (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR, TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Mark Ruffalo, "The Normal Heart" (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS, TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Frances McDormand, "Olive Kitteridge" (HBO)

