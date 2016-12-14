LOS ANGELES Nominations were announced on Wednesday for the Screen Actors Guild awards for film and television, which will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Following is a list of key nominations.

FILM

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

"Captain Fantastic"

"Fences"

"Hidden Figures"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Moonlight"

BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"

Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"

Denzel Washington, "Fences"

BEST ACTRESS

Amy Adams, "Arrival"

Emily Blunt, "The Girl on the Train"

Natalie Portman, "Jackie"

Emma Stone, "La La Land"

Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"

Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"

Hugh Grant, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Lucas Hedges, "Manchester by the Sea"

Dev Patel, "Lion"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis, "Fences"

Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman, "Lion"

Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"

Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea

TELEVISION

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A TV DRAMA SERIES

"The Crown"

"Downton Abbey"

"Game of Thrones"

"Stranger Things"

"Westworld"

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A TV COMEDY SERIES

"Big Bang Theory"

"Black-ish"

"Modern Family"

"Orange is the New Black"

"Veep"

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

Peter Dinklage, "Games of Thrones"

John Lithgow, "The Crown"

Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"

Kevin Spacey, "House of Cards"

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

Winona Ryder, "Stranger Things"

Robin Wright, "House of Cards"

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Ty Burrell, "Modern Family"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent"

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Uzo Aduba, "Orange is the New Black"

Jane Fonda, "Grace and Frankie

Ellie Kemper, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"

BEST ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE/MINISERIES

Riz Ahmed, "The Night Of"

Sterling K. Brown, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Bryan Cranston, "All the Way"

John Turturro, "The Night Of"

Courtney B. Vance, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV MOVIE/MINISERIES

Bryce Dallas Howard, "Black Mirror"

Felicity Huffman, "American Crime"

Audra McDonald, "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill"

Sarah Paulson, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Kerry Washington, "Confirmation"

