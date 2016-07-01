Beyonce bares all in pregnancy photo shoot
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
LONDON, July 1 Singer Lionel Richie has some words of encouragement for Argentinian footballer and Barcelona striker Lionel Messi -- to take it "easy like Sunday morning".
Messi recently retired from international football after his side lost against Chile in the final of the Copa America. The 29-year-old was seen in tears at the end of the game, having missed a penalty in the decisive shootout.
"Yes, Lionel, just make it easy like Sunday morning. Don't get all out of shape here," Richie said referring to lyrics from his "Easy" song. "If I told you how many times I lost at the Grammies and it only made me do one thing - get better. So, I'm not even worried about my namesake - he's going to be just fine...He's a winner obviously...I'm sure he's down right now but he's a Lionel, he can't go wrong."
HOUSTON Lady Gaga revealed few details on Thursday of what viewers can expect from her much anticipated Super Bowl halftime show, but the outspoken singer assured she would remain true to her beliefs and passions.
LONDON British singer Vera Lynn will celebrate her 100th birthday by releasing an album of remastered classic songs next month, which could make the wartime singer the first centenarian to hit the UK charts.