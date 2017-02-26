Bob Dylan accused of borrowing some of Nobel lecture from study guide
LOS ANGELES Bob Dylan has been accused of borrowing heavily for part of the Nobel Literature Prize lecture he finally delivered to the Swedish Academy last week.
SANTA MONICA, Calif. The year's best achievements in independent film were named at the 32nd Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, where "Moonlight" led the winners on the night.
Below is a list of winners in key categories.
BEST FEATURE
"Moonlight"
BEST MALE LEAD
Casey Affleck, "Manchester By the Sea"
BEST FEMALE LEAD
Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ben Foster, "Hell or High Water"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Molly Shannon, "Other People"
BEST DIRECTOR
Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"
BEST SCREENPLAY
Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McCraney, "Moonlight"
BEST DOCUMENTARY
"O.J.: Made in America"
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
"Toni Erdmann" - Germany and Romania
BEST FIRST FEATURE
"The Witch"
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
James Laxton, "Moonlight"
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD (for films made under $500,000)
"Spa Night"
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD (for a director, casting director and ensemble cast)
"Moonlight"
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; editing by Diane Craft)
LOS ANGELES Bob Dylan has been accused of borrowing heavily for part of the Nobel Literature Prize lecture he finally delivered to the Swedish Academy last week.
MELBOURNE Australian comedian Rebel Wilson has won a defamation suit against a global magazine publisher after the Victorian Supreme Court found a series of articles alleging she was a serial liar had damaged her career, local media reported on Thursday.
LONDON A documentary opening in British cinemas this week examines the challenges faced by Holocaust survivors in rebuilding their lives after enduring the horrors of World War Two and the Nazi concentration camps.