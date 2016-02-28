SANTA MONICA, Calif. The year's best achievements in independent film were named at the 31st Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, where "Spotlight" led the winners on the night.

Below is a list of winners in key categories.

BEST FEATURE

"Spotlight"

BEST MALE LEAD

Abraham Attah, "Beasts of No Nation"

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Brie Larson, "Room"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Idris Elba, "Beasts of No Nation"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Mya Taylor, "Tangerine"

BEST DIRECTOR

Tom McCarthy, "Spotlight"

BEST SCREENPLAY

Tom McCarthy and Josh Singer, "Spotlight"

BEST DOCUMENTARY

"The Look of Silence"

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

"Son of Saul"

BEST FIRST FEATURE

"The Diary of a Teenage Girl"

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ed Lachman, "Carol"

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD (for films made under $500,000)

"Krisha"

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD (for a director, casting director and ensemble cast)

"Spotlight"

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bernard Orr)