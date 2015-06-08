Rebooted Power Rangers return to big screen
LOS ANGELES The latest reboot of the 1990s "Power Rangers" children's television series held its world premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
NEW YORK The following is a list of winners in major categories at the Tony Awards, American theater's highest honors which were handed out on Sunday at Radio City Music Hall.
Best musical:
"Fun Home"
Best play:
"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," Simon Stephens
Best revival of a musical:
"The King and I"
Best revival of a play:
"Skylight"
Best performance by a leading actress in a musical:
Kelli O'Hara, "The King and I"
Best performance by a leading actor in a musical
Michael Cerveris, "Fun Home"
Best performance by a leading actor in a play:
Alex Sharp, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"
Best performance by a leading actress in a play:
Helen Mirren, "The Audience"
Best direction of a musical:
Sam Gold, "Fun Home"
Best direction of a play:
Marianne Elliott, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"
Best book of a musical:
"Fun Home," Lisa Kron
Best original score:
"Fun Home," Jeanine Tesori, Lisa Kron
Best choreography:
"An American in Paris"
BEIJING Fast car chases, daring stunts and explosions return to the big screen in the eighth installment of the "Fast and Furious" racing film franchise and Oscar winner Charlize Theron joins the cast with her own "badass jet".