Music on the metro - Moscow commuters enjoy live performances
MOSCOW Moscow commuters are getting a taste of live music on their metro journeys as performers turn stations into their stages under an entertainment project in the Russian capital.
NEW YORK The following is a list of winners in major categories at the Tony Awards, American theatre's highest honours which were handed out on Sunday at Radio City Music Hall.
Best musical:
"Fun Home"
Best play:
"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," Simon Stephens
Best revival of a musical:
"The King and I"
Best revival of a play:
"Skylight"
Best performance by a leading actress in a musical:
Kelli O'Hara, "The King and I"
Best performance by a leading actor in a musical
Michael Cerveris, "Fun Home"
Best performance by a leading actor in a play:
Alex Sharp, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"
Best performance by a leading actress in a play:
Helen Mirren, "The Audience"
Best direction of a musical:
Sam Gold, "Fun Home"
Best direction of a play:
Marianne Elliott, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"
Best book of a musical:
"Fun Home," Lisa Kron
Best original score:
"Fun Home," Jeanine Tesori, Lisa Kron
Best choreography:
"An American in Paris"
