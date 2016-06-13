Beyonce bares all in pregnancy photo shoot
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
NEW YORK The Tony Awards, American theater's highest honors, were handed out on Sunday at the Beacon Theater in New York.
The following is a list of winners in major categories:
Best musical:
"Hamilton"
Best play:
"The Humans" by Stephen Karam
Best revival of a musical:
"The Color Purple"
Best revival of a play:
"Arthur Miller's A View From the Bridge"
Best performance by a leading actress in a musical:
Cynthia Erivo, "The Color Purple"
Best performance by a leading actor in a musical:
Leslie Odom Jr., "Hamilton"
Best performance by a leading actress in a play:
Jessica Lange, "Long Day's Journey into Night"
Best performance by a leading actor in a play:
Frank Langella, "The Father"
Best book of a musical:
"Hamilton"
Best original score:
"Hamilton"
Best choreography:
"Hamilton"
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Michael Perry)
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
HOUSTON Lady Gaga revealed few details on Thursday of what viewers can expect from her much anticipated Super Bowl halftime show, but the outspoken singer assured she would remain true to her beliefs and passions.
LONDON British singer Vera Lynn will celebrate her 100th birthday by releasing an album of remastered classic songs next month, which could make the wartime singer the first centenarian to hit the UK charts.