NEW YORK The Tony Awards, American theater's highest honors, were handed out on Sunday at the Beacon Theater in New York.

The following is a list of winners in major categories:

Best musical:

"Hamilton"

Best play:

"The Humans" by Stephen Karam

Best revival of a musical:

"The Color Purple"

Best revival of a play:

"Arthur Miller's A View From the Bridge"

Best performance by a leading actress in a musical:

Cynthia Erivo, "The Color Purple"

Best performance by a leading actor in a musical:

Leslie Odom Jr., "Hamilton"

Best performance by a leading actress in a play:

Jessica Lange, "Long Day's Journey into Night"

Best performance by a leading actor in a play:

Frank Langella, "The Father"

Best book of a musical:

"Hamilton"

Best original score:

"Hamilton"

Best choreography:

"Hamilton"

