PARIS French insurer AXA (AXAF.PA) is exploring a sale of its private equity unit and has hired Credit Suisse CSGN.VX to handle it, sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.

The possible sale comes as European insurers prepare to meet stiff new capital requirements under Solvency II industry regulations and after some of AXA's key holdings have suffered in the recent market rout.

"It's just gotten under way," one of the sources said of the auction, while another called the sale an option being explored that would not definitely happen.

The possibility of a sale was first reported by Sky News, which said AXA's private equity arm, which has $28 billion under management, could sell for around 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion).

"It's a really nice and growing business, well-managed with diversified revenue streams and an outstanding track record," said one private equity professional familiar with the group.

One of the sources said a $1.5 billion price "could be in the range" of the unit's value, while another said such a valuation sounded high.

An AXA spokesman declined to comment.

Several analysts said that if AXA really was considering the sale of its private equity arm then the motive would most likely be to shore up its own balance sheet rather than to make investments or acquisitions elsewhere.

"If they're really doing this, they need capital," said one London-based analyst. "It's not a core business or a strategic focus but then again it's not that capital intensive."

Asset sales helped AXA, Europe's second-biggest insurer, beat first-half earnings forecasts, with net income quadrupling to 3.999 billion euros.

AXA shares were flat at 1312 GMT after earlier touching their lowest level since March 2009, but they were outperforming the European sector .SXIP, which was 1.1 percent weaker. So far this year, AXA shares have tumbled 36 percent, compared with a 42 percent drop for the sector.

AXA has a 5.1 percent stake in BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), which along with other top French banks has seen its stock hammered in recent months.

Since July 22, BNP Paribas stock has lost 54 percent, representing a 33.2 billion euro wipeout in market capitalization, while AXA's holding in the French bank has halved in value to 1.7 billion euros.

AXA Private Equity has itself been active on the deal-making front this year, buying private equity assets from Citigroup (C.N), Barclays (BARC.L) and HSH Nordbank HSH.UL, as well a piece of GDF Suez's GSZ.PA Italian gas grid.

The private equity unit is run by Dominique Senequier, one of France's best-known female executives.

(Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent, Blaise Robinson and Simon Meads; Editing by James Regan and Helen Massy-Beresford)