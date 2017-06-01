May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
MILAN AXA wants to renew its bancassurance agreement with Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and intends to remain a shareholder of the lender, the Chief Executive of the French insurer said on Thursday.
"We are shareholders and I see no reason to change the present situation," Thomas Buberl said in an interview with Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore.
Buberl said AXA would spend around 1 billion euros (854 million pounds) a year on acquisitions but said it was not looking at large-size M&A deals. He reiterated AXA was not interested in Italian peer Generali.
But he said the focus would be on organic growth.
"Today we have no need to launch any capital increase," he said.
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.