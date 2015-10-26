PARIS AXA (AXAF.PA), Europe's second-biggest insurer, said on Monday revenues rose by nine percent in the first nine months of the year, as it benefited from a weaker euro, growth in both mature and emerging markets, as well as tariff hikes.

Revenue grew to 76 billion euros ($84 billion), up two percent at constant exchange rates.

Growth at the life insurance and savings division, AXA's biggest, was up one percent on a comparable basis. Revenue from the company's property and casualty business also rose one percent, boosted by price increases and higher sales in Asia.

Sales in asset management businesses rose five percent on a comparable basis.

"The results confirm the growth momentum in our three business lines, as well as the solidity of our balance sheet, which positions us well ahead of Solvency II," financial director Gerald Harlin told journalists on a conference call, referring to EU insurance regulations to take effect in January 2016.

($1 = 0.9047 euros)

