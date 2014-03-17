Evonik buys cosmetic ingredients maker Dr. Straetmans
DUESSELDORF, Germany German chemicals maker Evonik will buy Hamburg-based Dr. Straetmans GmbH, a maker of cosmetic ingredients, for just under 100 million euros ($107 million).
PARIS French insurer AXA and BNP Paribas said on Monday they were putting an end to a pact signed in 2005 that saw the financial institutions own cross-holdings of each others' shares.
An Axa spokesman said the insurer sold 3.9 percent of its shares in BNP Paribas in 2013.
"Axa and BNP reaffirm their intent to maintain their relationship and the continuity of their historical links and partnerships, which have contributed to the success and growth of both groups," the companies said in a joint statement.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to move about 1,900 staff to IBM in a restructuring plan aimed at reducing costs but which could see the bank's security weakened, according to a trade union.
MADRID Spanish car parts maker Gestamp is planning an IPO valuing it at around 3.4 billion euros ($3.6 billion), one of the biggest European stock market listings so far this year.