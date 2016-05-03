Logos of France's biggest insurer Axa are seen on a building in Nanterre, near Paris, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

PARIS AXA (AXAF.PA), France's biggest insurer, said on Tuesday its first-quarter revenue rose 1 percent, as stronger performances in its property and corporate insurance businesses helped offset weakness in life insurance and asset management.

The group's revenue stood at 31.8 billion euros ($36.6 billion), up from 31.5 billion euros a year ago, with the company saying it was well adapted to the current economic environment despite financial market volatility and record low interest rates.

Life and savings revenue were stable, while tariff hikes helped drive property and casualty premiums rise 3 percent. International insurance revenue rose 6 percent as a result of strong new business sales at its corporate solutions division.

Weak equity markets in the first two months of the year pushed asset management revenues down 9 percent.

Under a five-year strategic plan completed last year, AXA consolidated its position as Europe's second-biggest insurer after Germany's Allianz (ALVG.DE) by trimming its exposure to mature developed markets and increasingly focusing on faster-growing emerging markets where insurance coverage remains low.

AXA plans to present its new medium-term plan in June.

($1 = 0.8693 euros)

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Leigh Thomas)