HPE to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 billion
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
AXA Private Equity is considering selling natural ingredient maker Diana in a deal which could be worth 1 billion euros ($1.35 billion), the Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.
The Paris-based buyout fund manager is asking JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) to advise on the sale, the people told the FT. (link.reuters.com/tyw33v)
Private equity groups Blackstone (BX.N), BC Partners BCPRT.UL, Cinven CINV.UL, PAI Partners and Charterhouse Capital Partners CHCAP.UL are planning to submit indicative bids at an auction scheduled for the beginning of next year, the people told the FT.
France's Diana generated 415 million euros in revenue last year making nutritional ingredients for the food and pharmaceutical industries.
AXA Private Equity, JPMorgan and the potential bidders could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc has asked investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it conduct a strategic review, as it tries to cope with a tougher drug pricing environment, people familiar with the matter said.
WASHINGTON NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.