Axel Springer says not in talks to buy Constantin Medien's Sport1

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German publisher Axel Springer is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Berlin July 25, 2013.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer is not currently in talks to buy sports media platform Sport1 from Constantin Medien, Springer's chief executive said on Wednesday.

Constantin Medien has said it is selling Sport1, which has TV, radio, mobile and internet offerings. Two sources told Reuters last month that Axel Springer was in exclusive talks to buy Sport1 and was bidding more than 80 million euros ($95 million).

"From today's point of view, Sport1 is not a priority for us," Mathias Doepfner told reporters on a conference call after the Bild publisher reported first-half results.

When asked whether talks were ongoing, he replied: "No."