Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos: Recode
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
Axiall Corp AXLL.N shareholder Brigade Capital Management LP urged the chemicals company to consider selling itself and to restart discussions with Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK.N) to negotiate a better offer.
Axiall said on Friday that it had rejected Westlake's $1.4 billion takeover offer, saying it undervalued the company – an argument that Brigade Capital agreed with.
However, the hedge fund, which said it has a stake of about 2 percent in Axiall, said on Monday it was disappointed that the company had not engaged "more fully in substantive discussions" with Westlake to negotiate a higher offer.
Brigade Capital said in a letter to Axiall's board that it opposed the use of a "poison pill" with respect to Westlake's offer of $20 per share.
Westlake, a Houston-based manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and building products, had argued that the combined company would be more diversified and have a stronger financial profile than Axiall on its own.
Axiall shares were down 2.6 percent at $17.46 in afternoon trading, while Westlake was down 2.2 percent at $44.47.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
TOKYO Apple Inc is considering teaming up with its supplier Foxconn to bid for Toshiba Corp's semiconductor business, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday - the latest twist in the sale of the world's second-biggest flash memory chipmaker.