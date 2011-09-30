U.S. medical diagnostics firm Alere Inc (ALR.N) said it raised its stake in smaller UK peer Axis-Shield ASD.L to 29.9 percent, the most it can buy in the open market, pushing a potential rival bidder to the sidelines.

Alere is attempting a hostile takeover after Axis-Shield rejected its 230 million pound bid in July.

Axis-Shield still hopes it can revive talks with the unnamed third party if Alere's offer lapses. The UK's takeover panel has set a deadline of October 10 for the offer.

Axis-Shield CEO Ian Gilham told Reuters his company had had talks with "a very credible third party" whose valuation of Axis-Shield was better than Alere's.

"Should Alere's offer lapse, they reserve the right to come back and make an offer, which we believe to be offering significantly better value than the Alere bid," Gilham said.

Britain's Takeover Panel has recently adopted tougher merger rules, tipping the balance of power back toward acquisition targets. Would-be acquirers have just 28 days to make a formal offer.

Axis-Shield shares have gained nearly 50 percent since Alere first pitched an offer to the board in July.

Alere this week lowered its acceptance threshold to more than 50 percent of Axis-Shield voting rights, from 90 percent.

"If they were to buy more shares, they would have to drop their acceptance conditions," Gilham noted.

Brewin Dolphin analyst Chris Glasper, however, said Alere stood a better chance of topping the 50 percent threshold now it had hit the maximum it can buy on the open market.

"The fact that the third party has walked away may well lead investors to conclude that 460 pence in current market conditions is a reasonable offer given Alere has 30 percent already," he said.

COMPETING PRODUCTS

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Alere wants Axis-Shield primarily for its point-of-care technology -- which provides immediate, portable and convenient diagnostics near the site of patient care.

Axis-Shield's Afinion system competes with Alere's Cholestech LDX machine, which tests for cholesterol levels, in the United States market.

"Alere was obviously concerned about the potential effect (of competition from Afinion) to its Cholestech business in the U.S. and that's why it's moved now. If they succeed now, they'll get a very good deal," Glasper said.

Axis Shield shares were up 1.6 percent at 455.5 pence by 1609 GMT on Thursday in London, while Alere shares traded down 2.4 percent at $20.12 on the New York Stock Exchange.

($1 = 0.638 British Pounds)

(Reporting by Anirban Sen and Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian and Ian Geoghegan)