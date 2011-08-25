AZ Electronic Materials AZEM.L, a maker of specialty chemicals used in Apple's (AAPL.O) iPad, shrugged off softening demand for some of its products and said it expected to make further progress in the second half after reporting a strong first half.

AZ, which makes materials for integrated circuits (IC), flat panel displays and LEDs, said it expected demand for its IC niche products to remain robust.

The company also saw benefit from further market share gains in its Optronics unit -- which produces and sells products critical to the manufacture of flat panel displays -- during the second half.

AZ reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $129.5 million for the first half, compared with $109.3 million last year. Revenue was up 22 percent at $391.8 million.

The company's very pure chemicals are used by chipmakers including Samsung (005930.KS), Toshiba (6104.T) and Intel (INTC.O) and the major Taiwanese foundries TSMC (2330.TW) and UMC (2303.TW), as well as the top-five makers of flat panels.

AZ shares, which have lost more than a quarter of their value over the past month amid market uncertainties, closed at 211 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at 800 million pounds.

