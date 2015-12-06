A woman walks at the National Flag Square near a giant flag of Azerbaijan in Baku, Azerbaijan June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

BAKU Police have arrested a former head of Azerbaijan's biggest bank on suspicion of fraud and misappropriation of public funds, the interior ministry said on Saturday.

Jakhangir Gajiyev resigned earlier this year as the head of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), the only state-owned bank, accounting for 35 percent of banking assets in the oil-producing former Soviet republic,.

A court in Baku ordered Gajiyev to be detained for three months, pending trial.

Though the finance ministry holds a 51 percent share in the bank, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev has ordered IBA's privatization in line with advice from the International Monetary Fund.

