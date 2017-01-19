Juuso the bear makes artistic debut at Finnish gallery
HELSINKI Artists usually like to attend the opening of their exhibitions but the painter of the works that went on display at a gallery in Helsinki on Tuesday preferred to carry on hibernating.
MOSCOW Azerbaijan would support additional cuts to global crude oil production if such a decision is made by other oil producers within and outside OPEC, RIA news agency quoted Azeri President Ilham Aliyev as saying on Thursday.
LONDON Conductor Simon Rattle unveiled what he described as a musical "tapas bar" on Tuesday as he presented an eclectic program for his first season with the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO).
ERBIL, Iraq As Iraqi forces fight to retake the northern city of Mosul from Islamic State, an artist in nearby Erbil is chiseling at clay in a tiny, unheated studio to recreate historic Assyrian monuments destroyed by the group.