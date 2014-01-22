French biotech firm closes in on cancer that killed Steve Jobs
LONDON A French biotech firm is hoping to gain approval within months for a nuclear medicine targeting the type of cancer that killed Steve Jobs.
LONDON AstraZeneca said European regulators had approved Xigduo for type 2 diabetes, in what was the first green light for a fixed dose combination of a SGLT2 inhibitor and metformin.
The drug combines in a twice daily tablet Forxiga, a SGLT2 inhibitor that reduces the reabsorption of excess glucose, and metformin, a standard in treating the condition.
Xigduo was developed by the alliance in diabetes therapy between the British company and Bristol-Myers Squibb, the companies said on Wednesday. AstraZeneca will take full control of the unit later this quarter.
NEW YORK Developers of an experimental blood test for autism say it can detect the condition in more than 96 percent of cases and do so across a broad spectrum of patients, potentially allowing for earlier diagnosis, according to a study released on Thursday.
(Reuters Health) - Getting too little sleep in early childhood is linked to cognitive and behavioral problems years later, a U.S. study suggests.