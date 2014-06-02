Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
B/E Aerospace Inc, a maker of products for aircraft interiors, said it would buy two companies for about $470 million to boost its offerings to manufacturers of commercial airliners, helicopters and business jets.
The company said on Monday it would acquire Wisconsin-based Emteq Inc, a provider of aircraft lighting systems, and F+E Fischer + Entwicklungen GmbH & Co KG, a German manufacturer of helicopter seats.
B/E Aerospace had mentioned these deals in April, when it reported its first-quarter results.
Analysts said they don't think the deals would complicate the strategic review the company is undergoing.
B/E Aerospace in May made a surprise announcement of reviewing strategic options, including a sale, merger or a spinoff of some businesses.
"We don't think completion of these transactions should have a major impact on where the stock will be over the next 6-12 months given the focus is likely to be on how its exploration of strategic options plays out," RBC Capital Markets analyst Robert Stallard said in a note on Monday.
B/E Aerospace said the two companies had a combined revenue of about $150 million in the 12 months ended March 31 and that the deals would add to its earnings in 2015 and 2016.
The company will take a one-time charge of about $10 million related to the deals in the second quarter ending Aug. 31.
The Emteq deal will close in June, while the Fischer transaction will close in the third quarter, B/E Aerospace said.
The company's shares were down about 1 percent at $95.86 on the Nasdaq on Monday.
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.