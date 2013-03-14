NEW YORK A 10-month-old baby in the arms of his mother survived a fall on Wednesday from a New York apartment building, but the woman died in what may have been a suicide, police said.

New York station WABC-TV reported that mother and baby fell eight stories.

Police found the woman dead on the sidewalk when they arrived, said New York police spokeswoman Detective Kelly Ort.

The baby was transported to Harlem Hospital Center where he was listed in critical but stable condition, Ort said.

Police did not immediately release the identity of the woman.

Investigators were seeking to determine if the woman leapt from the building in a suicide. A note was found inside her apartment, New York police spokesman Sergeant John Buthorn said.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by John Stonestreet)